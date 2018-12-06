James from the Manics: "It's my first film soundtrack - I hope it won't be my last!"

https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04w9cfp.jpg

https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04w9cfp.jpg

2017-03-09T13:25:00.000Z

"I thought, let's not chicken out, let's go for it." Manics frontman James Dean Bradfield on the "significantly different" challenge of writing the score for 'The Chamber'.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04w96f0