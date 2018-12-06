James Dean BradfieldBorn 21 February 1969
James Dean Bradfield
1969-02-21
James Dean Bradfield Biography (Wikipedia)
James Dean Bradfield (born 21 February 1969) is a Welsh singer-songwriter, musician and record producer. He is known for being the lead guitarist and lead vocalist for the Welsh alternative rock band Manic Street Preachers.
James Dean Bradfield Performances & Interviews
- Which boxer gave James Dean Bradfield a run for his money?https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06f2qh4.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06f2qh4.jpg2018-07-26T19:00:00.000ZJames Dean Bradfield talks about his love of sport and family and remembers competing with Joe Calzaghe, as well as a potentially embarrassing pink fur coat in the 1990s.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p06f2m02
Which boxer gave James Dean Bradfield a run for his money?
- Who was the Great Western?https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06f2p60.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06f2p60.jpg2018-07-26T19:00:00.000ZJames Dean Bradfield talks about his solo album and the great feeling he only gets when the Manic Street Preachers play togetherhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p06f2m1c
Who was the Great Western?
- James Dean Bradfield on the last big Manic Street Preachers' argument: "I think the engineer might have recorded it"https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p064mdkv.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p064mdkv.jpg2018-04-18T15:48:00.000ZJames tells Jo how the band copes with intra-band arguments.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p064pgyr
James Dean Bradfield on the last big Manic Street Preachers' argument: "I think the engineer might have recorded it"
- James Dean Bradfield on Paul McCartney: "Everyone else loved Revolver, Abbey Road and I was like, I really love Pipes of Peace"https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p064mdkv.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p064mdkv.jpg2018-04-17T20:49:00.000ZJames Dean Bradfield tells Jo how much he loves Paul McCartney's Pipes of Peace.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p064mcvj
James Dean Bradfield on Paul McCartney: "Everyone else loved Revolver, Abbey Road and I was like, I really love Pipes of Peace"
- James from the Manics on Dylan Thomas and Caitlin's "co-abusive relationship"https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0639mzn.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0639mzn.jpg2018-04-04T19:00:00.000ZJames on how his fascination with Dylan and Caitlin's story inspired the new Manics trackhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p0639gsv
James from the Manics on Dylan Thomas and Caitlin's "co-abusive relationship"
- Just what *is* 'widescreen melancholia'? James from the Manics explainshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0638pr0.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0638pr0.jpg2018-04-04T19:00:00.000ZJames Dean Bradfield reflects on how the world around the Manics has changed since 1990.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p0639gt2
Just what *is* 'widescreen melancholia'? James from the Manics explains
- James from the Manics on their new "post-Trump, post-Referendum..." albumhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06390sl.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06390sl.jpg2018-04-04T19:00:00.000ZJames explains how the febrile political atmosphere of recent times informs the new albumhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p0639gtg
James from the Manics on their new "post-Trump, post-Referendum..." album
- James from the Manics: "The 1990s were complicated... Design for Life saved us as a band"https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04w98wb.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04w98wb.jpg2017-03-09T13:25:00.000ZJames Dean Bradfield reflects on a decade of unprecedented highs and tragic lows.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04w96dt
James from the Manics: "The 1990s were complicated... Design for Life saved us as a band"
- James from the Manics: "It's my first film soundtrack - I hope it won't be my last!"https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04w9cfp.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04w9cfp.jpg2017-03-09T13:25:00.000Z"I thought, let's not chicken out, let's go for it." Manics frontman James Dean Bradfield on the "significantly different" challenge of writing the score for 'The Chamber'.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04w96f0
James from the Manics: "It's my first film soundtrack - I hope it won't be my last!"
- Will the Manics go busking at Euro 2016?https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03l52sp.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03l52sp.jpg2016-03-01T10:00:00.000ZJames Dean Bradfield considers Manic Street Preachers' plans for Euro 2016https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03l533v
Will the Manics go busking at Euro 2016?
- Libraries give us powerhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02cckf9.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02cckf9.jpg2016-03-01T10:00:00.000ZJames Dean Bradfield on campaigning to save his local public library from closurehttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03l57wl
Libraries give us power
- "For me it was our proudest moment"https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01h6pyk.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01h6pyk.jpg2016-03-01T10:00:00.000ZJames Dean Bradfield on the moment Manic Street Preachers knew they could "walk the walk"https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03l5g7m
"For me it was our proudest moment"
- James Dean Bradfield presents the Freak Zonehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01fzdmx.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01fzdmx.jpg2013-08-31T18:19:00.000ZManic Street Preachers singer James Dean Bradfield sits in for Stuart Maconie.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01fzdn1
James Dean Bradfield presents the Freak Zone
- Manic Street Preachers: 'A band wants to get a sync now'https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p016p7hj.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p016p7hj.jpg2013-04-04T14:49:00.000ZJames Dean Bradfield and Nicky Wire talk to Jo Whiley about the importance of music synchronization licenses. The conversation took place at the 2013 BBC Introducing Masterclass.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p0178bh7
Manic Street Preachers: 'A band wants to get a sync now'
James Dean Bradfield Tracks
Last Christmas
James Dean Bradfield
Last Christmas
Last Christmas
Last played on
Turn No More
Public Service Broadcasting
Turn No More
Turn No More
Last played on
Lopez (feat. James Dean Bradfield)
808 State
Lopez (feat. James Dean Bradfield)
Lopez (feat. James Dean Bradfield)
Last played on
Still a Long Way to Go
James Dean Bradfield
Still a Long Way to Go
Still a Long Way to Go
Last played on
Turn No More (feat. James Dean Bradield)
Public Service Broadcasting
Turn No More (feat. James Dean Bradield)
Turn No More (feat. James Dean Bradield)
Last played on
