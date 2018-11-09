Cecil McBeeBorn 19 May 1935
Cecil McBee (born May 19, 1935) is an American jazz bassist, one of the most influential in the history of jazz. McBee has recorded as a leader only a handful of times since the 1970s, but has contributed as a sideman to a number of jazz albums.
Journey in Satchidananda
Alice Coltrane
Journey in Satchidananda
Journey in Satchidananda
Stopover Bombay
Alice Coltrane
Stopover Bombay
Stopover Bombay
Pepi's Samba
Cecil McBee
Pepi's Samba
Pepi's Samba
Farewell Mulgrew
The Cookers
Farewell Mulgrew
Farewell Mulgrew
Winter Moon
Art Pepper
Winter Moon
Winter Moon
A Feeling
Cecil McBee
A Feeling
A Feeling
The Wedding
Carlos Ward
The Wedding
The Wedding
Nelson Mandela
Ekaya, Charles Davis, Ben Riley, Abdullah Ibrahim, Carlos Ward, Ricky Ford, Dick Griffin & Cecil McBee
Nelson Mandela
Nelson Mandela
Performer
Winter Moon
Art Pepper
Winter Moon
Winter Moon
Involution (feat. Donald Byrd, Steve Ellington, Cecil McBee, James Spaulding & Julian Priester)
Sam Rivers
Involution (feat. Donald Byrd, Steve Ellington, Cecil McBee, James Spaulding & Julian Priester)
Involution (feat. Donald Byrd, Steve Ellington, Cecil McBee, James Spaulding & Julian Priester)
Effusive Melange (feat. Donald Byrd, Steve Ellington, Cecil McBee, James Spaulding & Julian Priester)
Sam Rivers
Effusive Melange (feat. Donald Byrd, Steve Ellington, Cecil McBee, James Spaulding & Julian Priester)
Effusive Melange (feat. Donald Byrd, Steve Ellington, Cecil McBee, James Spaulding & Julian Priester)
