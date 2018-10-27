Barney KesselBorn 17 October 1923. Died 6 May 2004
Barney Kessel
Barney Kessel
1923-10-17
Barney Kessel
Barney Kessel Biography (Wikipedia)
Barney Kessel (October 17, 1923 – May 6, 2004) was an American jazz guitarist born in Muskogee, Oklahoma. Noted in particular for his knowledge of chords and inversions and chord-based melodies, he was a member of many prominent jazz groups as well as a "first call" guitarist for studio, film, and television recording sessions. Kessel was a member of the group of session musicians informally known as the Wrecking Crew.
Barney Kessel Tracks
It Ain't Necessarily So
Barney Kessel
It Ain't Necessarily So
Lets Cook!
Barney Kessel
Lets Cook!
Lets Cook!
Cheerful Little Earful
Barney Kessel
Cheerful Little Earful
Cheerful Little Earful
Don't Worry 'Bout Me
Barney Kessel
Don't Worry 'Bout Me
Don't Worry 'Bout Me
Swingin' the Toreador
Barney Kessel
Swingin' the Toreador
Swingin' the Toreador
(Back Home Again In) Indiana
Barney Kessel
Barney Kessel
(Back Home Again In) Indiana
(Back Home Again In) Indiana
The Gypsy's Hip
Barney Kessel
The Gypsy's Hip
The Gypsy's Hip
Sweet Sue
Barney Kessel
Sweet Sue
Sweet Sue
Slow Boat To China
Barney Kessel
Slow Boat To China
Slow Boat To China
Funky Blues
Benny Carter
Funky Blues
Funky Blues
64 Bars On Wilshire
Barney Kessel
64 Bars On Wilshire
64 Bars On Wilshire
Mean To Me
Barney Kessel
Mean To Me
Mean To Me
Old Fashioned Love
Benny Carter
Old Fashioned Love
Old Fashioned Love
Just Friends
Barney Kessel
Just Friends
Just Friends
Happy Feeling
Barney Kessel
Happy Feeling
Happy Feeling
With A Song In My Heart
Ella Fitzgerald
With A Song In My Heart
With A Song In My Heart
Barney's Blues
Barney Kessel
Barney's Blues
Barney's Blues
I Let A Song Go Out Of My Heart
Barney Kessel
Barney Kessel
I Let A Song Go Out Of My Heart
Fly me to the moon
Barney Kessel
Fly me to the moon
A Pad On The Edge Of Town
Barney Kessel
A Pad On The Edge Of Town
A Pad On The Edge Of Town
Old Devil Moon
Barney Kessel
Old Devil Moon
Old Devil Moon
On Green Dolphin Street
Barney Kessel
On Green Dolphin Street
Contemporary Blues
Barney Kessel
Contemporary Blues
Contemporary Blues
Lady Bird
Barney Kessel
Lady Bird
Lady Bird
Tenderly
Barney Kessel
Tenderly
Tenderly
Louisiana
Barney Kessel
Louisiana
Louisiana
Im On My Way
Barney Kessel
Im On My Way
Im On My Way
A Foggy Day
Barney Kessel
A Foggy Day
A Foggy Day
What Is There To Say?
Barney Kessel
What Is There To Say?
What Is There To Say?
Stairway To The Stars
Barney Kessel
Stairway To The Stars
I've Told Every Little Star
Sonny Rollins
I've Told Every Little Star
I've Told Every Little Star
I Didn't Know What Time It Was
Barney Kessel
Barney Kessel
I Didn't Know What Time It Was
I Didn't Know What Time It Was
They Can't Take That Away From Me
Billie Holiday
Billie Holiday
They Can't Take That Away From Me
They Can't Take That Away From Me
Solitude
Billie Holiday
Solitude
Solitude
Please Don't Talk About Me When I'm Gone
Billie Holiday
Billie Holiday
Please Don't Talk About Me When I'm Gone
Please Don't Talk About Me When I'm Gone
If The Moon Turns Green
Ray Brown
Ray Brown
If The Moon Turns Green
If The Moon Turns Green
Autumn in New York
Ray Brown, Oscar Peterson, Barney Kessel, Alvin Stoller & Billie Holiday
Autumn in New York
Autumn in New York
One Note Samba
Barney Kessel
One Note Samba
One Note Samba
Every Time I Hear This Song
Barney Kessel
Every Time I Hear This Song
Every Time I Hear This Song
Blues In The Night
Barney Kessel
Blues In The Night
Blues In The Night
