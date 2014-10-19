Philippe HonoréBorn 21 March 1967
Philippe Honoré
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical1.jpg
1967-03-21
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/cf308c38-160e-4a5d-bac9-8d6dda890d42
Philippe Honoré Biography (Wikipedia)
Philippe Honoré (born March 21, 1967) is a French violinist who has been a regular recitalist in France and the United Kingdom. He was appointed Violin Professor at the Royal Academy of Music in London September 2012. He has performed widely in broadcast recitals on French radio and television.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Philippe Honoré Tracks
Sort by
Host
Grace Davidson
Host
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04r92th.jpglink
Host
Last played on
Back to artist