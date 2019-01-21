Josef LhévinneBorn 13 December 1874. Died 2 December 1944
Josef Lhévinne (13 December 1874 – 2 December 1944) was a Russian pianist and piano teacher. Lhévinne wrote a short book in 1924 that is considered a classic: Basic Principles in Pianoforte Playing. Asked how to say his name, he told The Literary Digest it was lay-VEEN.
Kamennoi Ostrov [Portraits] (Op.10 No.22)
Anton Rubinstein
Reminiscences on Meyerbeer's 'Robert le diable'
Franz Liszt
