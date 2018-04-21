Barbara Roy was born in Kinston, North Carolina and is a dance music singer. She scored several big hits on the Billboard Hot Dance Music/Club Play chart during the 1970s as the lead vocalist for Ecstasy, Passion & Pain, then went on to have more success as a solo artist.

In 1986, Roy hit number one on the dance chart with "Gotta See You Tonight". It had a two-week run at the top of the chart, while also charting on the Hot Black Singles chart, peaking at number eighty-three.

Most recently, Barbara Roy is now a devout Christian and has extended her professional name to Barbara Roy Gaskins. Based in Washington DC, Barbara now performs contemporary gospel music and released a new album, "Climbing", in 2002.