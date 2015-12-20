Vardo RumessenBorn 8 August 1942. Died 25 August 2015
Vardo Rumessen
1942-08-08
Vardo Rumessen Biography
Vardo Rumessen (8 August 1942 – 24 August 2015) was an Estonian pianist, musicologist and politician for the Union of Pro Patria and Res Publica. He is best known for his work with Eduard Tubin's music. He was born in Pärnu.
Vardo Rumessen Tracks
Piano Sonata No. 2
Eduard Tubin
Piano Sonata No. 2
Piano Sonata No. 2
Last played on
The Shepherd's tune from Suite on Estonian Dances (feat. Arvo Leibur & Vardo Rumessen)
Eduard Tubin
The Shepherd's tune from Suite on Estonian Dances (feat. Arvo Leibur & Vardo Rumessen)
The Shepherd's tune from Suite on Estonian Dances (feat. Arvo Leibur & Vardo Rumessen)
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 1999: Prom 17
Royal Albert Hall
1999-07-29T16:30:01
29
Jul
1999
Proms 1999: Prom 17
Royal Albert Hall
Vardo Rumessen Links
