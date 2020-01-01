Alessandra Amoroso (born 12 August 1986 in Galatina, Province of Lecce) is an Italian pop/soul singer, songwriter, producer and TV personality. She was the winner of the 2009 edition of the Italian talent show Amici di Maria De Filippi. Since that all her eight albums peaked the Italian Albums Chart and she released successful singles and collaborations, including three number one hits, solding over 1.9 millions records in Italy.

In 2014 she became the first female Italian artist to win the MTV Europe Music Award for Best European Act, winning overall three MTV Europe Music Award, seven Wind Music Awards, and received several nominations at the Kids' choice awards and World Music Awards.

She also acted in Io che amo solo te by Marco Ponti in 2015 and she co-host with Gianni Morandi the tv program Grazie a tutti in 2009.