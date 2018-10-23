Count FiveFormed 1964. Disbanded 1969
Count Five
1964
Count Five Biography (Wikipedia)
Count Five was an American garage rock band, formed in San Jose, California in 1964, best known for their hit single "Psychotic Reaction".
Count Five Tracks
Psychotic Reaction
Psychotic Reaction
Double Decker Bus
Double Decker Bus
People Hear What I Say
People Hear What I Say
Move It Up
Move It Up
Teenybopper, Teenybopper
