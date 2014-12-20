Leszek MozdzerBorn 23 March 1971
Leszek Mozdzer
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1971-03-23
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/cf1f7aee-f413-45b9-be90-ae94f29ff6f4
Leszek Mozdzer Biography (Wikipedia)
Leszek Możdżer (born Lesław Henryk Możdżer 23 March 1971, Gdańsk) is a Polish jazz pianist, music producer and film music composer.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Leszek Mozdzer Tracks
Sort by
Ten Easy Pieces: no 7 Farewell
Leszek Mozdzer
Ten Easy Pieces: no 7 Farewell
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ten Easy Pieces: no 7 Farewell
Last played on
Svantetic
Leszek Mozdzer
Svantetic
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Svantetic
Last played on
The Art of Flying
Leszek Mozdzer
The Art of Flying
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Art of Flying
Last played on
Sleep Safe and Warm
Leszek Mozdzer
Sleep Safe and Warm
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sleep Safe and Warm
Last played on
Chopin arr. Mo?d?er: Mazurka Op.24 No. 1
Leszek Mozdzer
Chopin arr. Mo?d?er: Mazurka Op.24 No. 1
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Chopin arr. Mo?d?er: Mazurka Op.24 No. 1
Last played on
Leszek Mozdzer Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist