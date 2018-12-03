Hamilton de Holanda is a Brazilian bandolinist known for his mixture of choro and contemporary jazz, and for his instrumental virtuosity. Born in Rio de Janeiro he moved to Brasilia with his family as a boy. He started playing the mandolin at 5 and appeared at his first performance at six. With his brother Fernando César he formed the group Dois de Ouro and throughout his career he has collaborated with many other significant artists such as Yamandu Costa, Mike Marshall and Joel Nascimento. He has received several Latin Grammys. He has taught at the Raphael Rabello Choro academy. He plays a custom made 10 string Bandolim.

In 2015, his album Bossa Negra, a partnership with Diogo Nogueira, was nominated for the 16th Latin Grammy Awards in the Best Samba/Pagode Album category. The title track of the album was also nominated for the same award, in the Best Brazilian Song category. In 2016, he was nominated for the Latin Grammys again, this time for Best Instrumental Album, for his Samba de Chico album, which also generated a nomination for Best Engineered Album. In 2017, he received yet another nomination, this time for Producer of the Year.