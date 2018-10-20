Melvin Van PeeblesBorn 21 August 1932
Melvin Van Peebles
1932-08-21
Melvin Van Peebles Biography (Wikipedia)
Melvin "Block" Van Peebles (born August 21, 1932) is an American actor, filmmaker, playwright, novelist and composer.
He is most famous for creating (and starring in) the acclaimed film Sweet Sweetback's Baadasssss Song, which heralded a new era of African-American focused films. He is the father of actor and director Mario Van Peebles.
Melvin Van Peebles Tracks
Hoppin' John
Melvin Van Peebles
Hoppin' John
Hoppin' John
Sweetback's Theme
Melvin Van Peebles
Sweetback's Theme
Sweetback's Theme
Mojo Woman
Melvin Van Peebles
Mojo Woman
Mojo Woman
The Dance
Melvin Van Peebles
The Dance
The Dance
Big Bang Transition (feat. Melvin Van Peebles)
Heliocentrics
Big Bang Transition (feat. Melvin Van Peebles)
Big Bang Transition (feat. Melvin Van Peebles)
Chapter II: Big Bang Transmission (feat. Melvin Van Peebles)
Heliocentrics
Chapter II: Big Bang Transmission (feat. Melvin Van Peebles)
Chapter II: Big Bang Transmission (feat. Melvin Van Peebles)
Chapter 5 - The Cavern
The Heliocentrics
Chapter 5 - The Cavern
Chapter 5 - The Cavern
Love That's America
Melvin Van Peebles
Love That's America
Love That's America
Come On Feet Do Your Thing
Melvin Van Peebles
Come On Feet Do Your Thing
Come On Feet Do Your Thing
Melvin Van Peebles - Hoppin John
Melvin Van Peebles
Melvin Van Peebles - Hoppin John
