Hilary JamesBritish singer
Hilary James
Hilary James Biography (Wikipedia)
Hilary James is a British musician. A vocalist and multi-instrumentalist she plays guitar, mandobass (bass mandolin) and is a singer, and songwriter. She works mostly with her partner Simon Mayor and with their ensemble the Mandolinquents. Mayor and James originally toured as the duo "Spredthick".
Hilary James Tracks
Shenandoah
Hilary James
Shenandoah
Shenandoah
Performer
Last played on
Frankie & Johnny
Hilary James
Frankie & Johnny
Frankie & Johnny
Last played on
The seeds of love
Hilary James
The seeds of love
The seeds of love
Last played on
The Bold Fisherman
Hilary James
The Bold Fisherman
The Bold Fisherman
Last played on
Sail Away
Hilary James
Sail Away
Sail Away
Last played on
