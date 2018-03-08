Abe Most (27 February 1920, New York City - 10 October 2002, Los Angeles ) was a swing clarinetist and alto saxophonist who is known for his performances and recordings of the works of Artie Shaw and Benny Goodman. He began his career in 1939 as a member of Les Brown's big band. After serving three years in the US Army during World War II from 1942-1945, he became a member of Tommy Dorsey's big band.

Most made a few albums with smaller labels, including Superior (1946), Trend (1954), Annunciata (1978) and Camard (1984). His last two albums were Abe Most Live! (1994) and I Love You Much Too Much (2007). In addition to making some of his own albums, he was active as a studio musician for seven decades, playing on albums by Earth, Wind & Fire, Ted Gärdestad, Dick Haymes, Joni Mitchell, Randy Newman, and Dory Previn among others. He can also be heard playing on the soundtrack of the film How to Marry a Millionaire. He is the older brother of jazz musician Sam Most.