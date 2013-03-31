PsycheDark electropop band. Formed 1982
Psyche
1982
Psyche Biography (Wikipedia)
Psyche are a Canadian dark synthpop band, now based in Germany. They are centered on singer Darrin Huss, who has been the only constant member, with various line-ups including his brother Stephen Huss, later followed by David Kristian, Per-Anders Kurenbach, and Remi Szyszka, all recording albums with Darrin under the name Psyche.
