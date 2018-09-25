Tim ThorpeHorn player
Tim Thorpe
Tim Thorpe Tracks
Phoenix Rising
Thea Musgrave
Phoenix Rising
Phoenix Rising
Villanelle arr. Bujanowski for horn and orchestra [orig. for horn and piano] (feat. Tim Thorpe)
Paul Dukas
Villanelle arr. Bujanowski for horn and orchestra [orig. for horn and piano]
Villanelle arr. Bujanowski for horn and orchestra [orig. for horn and piano]
Concerto No.4 in E flat major for horn and orchestra K.495
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Concerto No.4 in E flat major for horn and orchestra K.495
Concerto No.4 in E flat major for horn and orchestra K.495
Horn Concerto No.4 K495 - 3rd Movement
Tim Thorpe
Horn Concerto No.4 K495 - 3rd Movement
Horn Concerto No.4 K495 - 3rd Movement
Carnival of the Animals (The Swan) (orch. Richard Blackford)
Tim Thorpe
Carnival of the Animals (The Swan) (orch. Richard Blackford)
Carnival of the Animals (The Swan) (orch. Richard Blackford)
Past BBC Events
Proms 2015: Prom 3: Ten Pieces Prom
Royal Albert Hall
2015-07-19
Proms 2015: Prom 3: Ten Pieces Prom
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2015: Prom 2: Ten Pieces Prom
Royal Albert Hall
2015-07-18
Proms 2015: Prom 2: Ten Pieces Prom
Royal Albert Hall
Swansea Concert Season 2014: Spring Serenade
Grand Theatre, Swansea
2014-05-02
Swansea Concert Season 2014: Spring Serenade
19:30
Grand Theatre, Swansea
BBC Hoddinott Hall 2013-14: Sunday Lunch Chamber Music Series - Players from BBC NOW
BBC Hoddinott Hall, Cardiff
2014-03-30
BBC Hoddinott Hall 2013-14: Sunday Lunch Chamber Music Series - Players from BBC NOW
14:00
BBC Hoddinott Hall, Cardiff
