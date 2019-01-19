Peter & GordonFormed 1964. Disbanded 2009
1964
Peter & Gordon Biography
Peter and Gordon were a British pop duo, composed of Peter Asher (b. 1944) and Gordon Waller (1945–2009), who achieved international fame in 1964 with their first single, the million-selling transatlantic No.1 smash "A World Without Love". The duo had several subsequent hits in the British Invasion era.
A World Without Love
Peter & Gordon
A World Without Love
True Love Ways
Peter & Gordon
True Love Ways
True Love Ways
Nobody I Know
Peter & Gordon
Nobody I Know
Nobody I Know
Baby I'm Yours
Peter & Gordon
Baby I'm Yours
Baby I'm Yours
Lady Godiva
Peter & Gordon
Lady Godiva
Lady Godiva
To Know You Is To Love You
Peter & Gordon
To Know You Is To Love You
To Know You Is To Love You
