Suzanne Vega Biography (Wikipedia)
Suzanne Nadine Vega (born July 11, 1959) is an American singer-songwriter, musician and record producer, best known for her eclectic folk-inspired music.
Vega's music career spans more than 30 years. She came to prominence in the mid 1980s, releasing four singles that entered the Top 40 charts in the UK during the 1980s and 1990s, including "Marlene on the Wall", "Left of Center", "Luka" and "No Cheap Thrill". "Tom's Diner," which was originally released as an a cappella recording on Vega's second album, Solitude Standing, was remixed in 1990 as a dance track by English electronic duo DNA with Vega as featured artist, and it became a Top 10 hit in over five countries. The song was used as a test during the creation of the MP3 format.
Vega has released nine studio albums to date, the latest of which is Lover, Beloved: Songs from an Evening with Carson McCullers, released in 2016.
- Suzanne Vega new interviewhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04vfjdl.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04vfjdl.jpg2017-03-06T23:00:00.000ZSuzanne Vega new interviewhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04vfgp7
Suzanne Vega new interview
- Suzanne Vega on Marlene On The Wallhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04vfkgy.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04vfkgy.jpg2017-03-01T12:55:00.000ZSuzanne Vega on Marlene On The Wallhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04vfgn5
Suzanne Vega on Marlene On The Wall
- Suzanne Vega on Carson McCullers, civil rights, and British tea!https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04bt3cb.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04bt3cb.jpg2016-10-12T15:05:00.000ZSuzanne Vega talks about her new album 'Lover, Beloved', and what she loves about the UK.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04bt3fb
Suzanne Vega on Carson McCullers, civil rights, and British tea!
- Suzanne Vega joins Sara Coxhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01wh9rt.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01wh9rt.jpg2014-03-29T22:00:00.000ZSuzanne Vega joins Sara to look back at her success in the 80's.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01wh9rz
Suzanne Vega joins Sara Cox
- Suzanne Vega reveals details of Luka sequelhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p010nw85.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p010nw85.jpg2012-11-12T12:17:00.000ZSuzanne Vega says she has finished writing the sequel to her hit song Luka.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p010zx6b
Suzanne Vega reveals details of Luka sequel
- Suzanne Vega sings Tom's Dinerhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p010nvtj.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p010nvtj.jpg2012-11-07T08:57:00.000ZSuzanne Vega sings her hit song Tom's Diner live at Maida Vale Studios.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p010s4gl
Suzanne Vega sings Tom's Diner
- Suzanne Vega sings Lukahttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p010nwcb.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p010nwcb.jpg2012-11-06T16:11:00.000ZSuzanne Vega sings her hit song Luka at Maida Vale Studios for Mastertapes.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p010r3t8
Suzanne Vega sings Luka
- Suzanne Vega returns to Tom's Diner (aka Tom's Restaurant)https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p010lhrl.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p010lhrl.jpg2012-11-02T14:31:00.000ZJohn Wilson asks Suzanne Vega about the New York restaurant which inspired her hit song, Tom's Diner.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p010lhwn
Suzanne Vega returns to Tom's Diner (aka Tom's Restaurant)
Suzanne Vega Tracks
Sort by
Tom's Diner (feat. Suzanne Vega)
Left Of Center
Tom's Diner
Luka
Gypsy
Marlene On The Wall
Solitude Standing
99.9 Farenheit Degrees
Past BBC Events
Radio 2 Folk Awards: 2014
Glastonbury: 1989
Latest Suzanne Vega News
Suzanne Vega Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
Drivetime's songwriting masterclass...
-
Steve Earle and Shawn Colvin
-
Tanita Tikaram Live in Session
-
Natalie Merchant Live in Session
-
Natalie Merchant challenged to remember Verdi Cries
-
Natalie Merchant sings Carnival for Mastertapes
-
Natalie Merchant sings River for Mastertapes
-
Natalie Merchant sings Cowboy Romance for Mastertapes
-
Natalie Merchant sings I May Know The Word
-
Natalie Merchant sings Wonder for Mastertapes