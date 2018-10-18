Gerry ConwayBorn 11 September 1947
Gerry Conway
Gerry Conway Biography (Wikipedia)
Gerald Conway (born 11 September 1947) is an English folk and rock drummer/percussionist, best known for having performed with the backing band for Cat Stevens in the 1970s, Jethro Tull during the 1980s, and currently a member of Fairport Convention as well as his side projects. Conway has done a considerable amount of work as a session musician.
Lovely Joan
Jacqui McShee
Lovely Joan
Lovely Joan
