Kings of ConvenienceFormed 1999
Kings of Convenience
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqs4b.jpg
1999
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/cf0f4547-ffbd-4011-98ad-0bec9ba022db
Kings of Convenience Biography (Wikipedia)
Kings of Convenience is an indie folk-pop duo from Bergen, Norway. Consisting of Erlend Øye and Eirik Glambek Bøe, the musical group is known for their delicate tunes, calming voices, and intricate and subtle guitar melodies. Øye and Bøe both compose and sing the songs.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Kings of Convenience Tracks
Sort by
Gold For The Price Of Silver (Erot Collaboration)
Kings of Convenience
Gold For The Price Of Silver (Erot Collaboration)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqs4b.jpglink
Love Is No Big Truth
Kings of Convenience
Love Is No Big Truth
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqs4b.jpglink
Love Is No Big Truth
Last played on
Toxic Girl
Kings of Convenience
Toxic Girl
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqs4b.jpglink
Toxic Girl
Last played on
Misread
Kings of Convenience
Misread
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqs4b.jpglink
Misread
Last played on
24-25
Kings of Convenience
24-25
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqs4b.jpglink
24-25
Last played on
I'd Rather Dance With You
Kings of Convenience
I'd Rather Dance With You
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqs4b.jpglink
I'd Rather Dance With You
Last played on
Singing Softly To Me
Kings of Convenience
Singing Softly To Me
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqs4b.jpglink
Singing Softly To Me
Last played on
Peacetime Resistance
Kings of Convenience
Peacetime Resistance
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqs4b.jpglink
Peacetime Resistance
Last played on
Know How
Kings of Convenience
Know How
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqs4b.jpglink
Know How
Last played on
Winning A Battle, Losing The War
Kings of Convenience
Winning A Battle, Losing The War
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqs4b.jpglink
Winning A Battle, Losing The War
Last played on
The Weight Of My Words
Kings of Convenience
The Weight Of My Words
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqs4b.jpglink
Failure
Kings of Convenience
Failure
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqs4b.jpglink
Failure
Last played on
Boat Behind
Kings of Convenience
Boat Behind
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqs4b.jpglink
Boat Behind
Last played on
Live Long
Kings of Convenience
Live Long
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqs4b.jpglink
Live Long
Last played on
I Don't Know What I Can Save You From (Royksopp Remix)
Kings of Convenience
I Don't Know What I Can Save You From (Royksopp Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqs4b.jpglink
Know-How
Kings of Convenience
Know-How
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqs4b.jpglink
Know-How
Performer
Last played on
Winning a Battle, Losing the War
Eirik Glambek Bøe
Winning a Battle, Losing the War
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqk6v.jpglink
Winning a Battle, Losing the War
Last played on
I Don't Know What I Can Save You From (Instrumental)
Kings of Convenience
I Don't Know What I Can Save You From (Instrumental)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqs4b.jpglink
Homesick
Kings of Convenience
Homesick
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqs4b.jpglink
Homesick
Last played on
Sing Softly To Me - Summer Sundae 2004
Kings of Convenience
Sing Softly To Me - Summer Sundae 2004
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqs4b.jpglink
Sing Softly To Me - Summer Sundae 2004
Last played on
Playlists featuring Kings of Convenience
Kings of Convenience Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist