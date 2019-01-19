Joel McNeelySoundtrack composer & conductor. Born 28 March 1959
Joel McNeely
1959-03-28
Joel McNeely Biography (Wikipedia)
Joel McNeely (born March 28, 1959) is an American composer, arranger, musician, songwriter, and record producer. He is a composer of film and television music.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Joel McNeely Tracks
Torn Curtain (1966) - Prelude
Bernard Herrmann
Marnie (1964) - Prelude, Marnie
Bernard Herrmann
Vertigo (1958) - Carlotta's Portrait, Scene D'Amour
Bernard Herrmann
Vertigo (1958) - Prelude and rooftop
Bernard Herrmann
The Trouble With Harry (1955) - Overture, Autumn
Bernard Herrmann
Citizen Kane (1941): Prelude / Chronicle Scherzo / Salaambo's Aria
Bernard Herrmann
Saying Goodnight
Joel McNeely
Rebuilding Pixie Hollow
Joel McNeely
Fawn and Gruff Fall From The Sky / Mourning Fawn
Joel McNeely
Into The Eye of The Storm
Joel McNeely
Collecting Lightning
Joel McNeely
He Saved Me / The Transformation
Joel McNeely
The Scouts Capture Gruff
Joel McNeely
Nyx Chases Gruff
Joel McNeely
Building The Towers
Joel McNeely
The Storm Approaches
Joel McNeely
A Starry Night
Joel McNeely
Nyx and Queen Clarion
Joel McNeely
Going To See The Queen
Joel McNeely
Meeting The Fairies
Joel McNeely
The Scouts Hunt For Gruff
Joel McNeely
Naming Gruff
Joel McNeely
Becoming Friends
Joel McNeely
Observing Odd Behavior
Joel McNeely
Fawn Discovers Gruff
Joel McNeely
A Strange Cry
Joel McNeely
The 1000 Year Comet
Joel McNeely
The Last of The Mohicans (1995) - On Top Of The World
Trevor Jones
Batman (1966) - Theme
Neal Hefti
A million ways to die
Joel McNeely
THE AVENGERS (1998): Main Titles
Joel McNeely
Prelude and Rooftop from Vertigo
Bernard Herrmann
A Million Ways To Die In The West Overture
Joel McNeely
Psycho - Suite (Prelude, The Peephole, The Murder, Finale) (feat. Joel McNeely)
Royal Scottish National Orchestra
Citizen Kane - Salambo's Aria (feat. Royal Scottish National Orchestra & Joel McNeely)
Janice Watson
music for the film
Marnie
Prelude
Joel McNeely
The Launch
Joel McNeely
Promontory (Kissy Klub Version)
Joel McNeely
Promontory
Joel McNeely
