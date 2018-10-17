Richard LloydAmerican guitarist and singer, Television. Born 25 October 1951
Richard Lloyd
1951-10-25
Richard Lloyd Biography (Wikipedia)
Richard Lloyd (born October 25, 1951) is an American guitarist, singer and songwriter, best known as a founding member of the rock band Television.
Richard Lloyd Tracks
View me, Lord
Richard Lloyd
View me, Lord
View me, Lord
Last played on
Prove It
Billy Ficca
Prove It
Prove It
Last played on
Connection
Richard Lloyd
Connection
Connection
Last played on
The Lichfield Antiphons: Advent (feat. Richard Lloyd)
Lichfield Cathedral Choir
Lichfield Cathedral Choir
The Lichfield Antiphons: Advent (feat. Richard Lloyd)
The Lichfield Antiphons: Advent (feat. Richard Lloyd)
Last played on
The Lichfield Antiphons: Advent
Richard Lloyd
Richard Lloyd
The Lichfield Antiphons: Advent
The Lichfield Antiphons: Advent
Last played on
St Joseph's Carol
Richard Lloyd
St Joseph's Carol
St Joseph's Carol
Last played on
Adam our Father
Richard Lloyd
Adam our Father
Adam our Father
Last played on
