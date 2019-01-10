Colter WallBorn 27 June 1995
Colter Wall
1995-06-27
Colter Wall Biography (Wikipedia)
Colter Wall (born June 27, 1995) is a Canadian singer-songwriter from Swift Current, Saskatchewan. His self-titled debut album was released on May 12, 2017.
The Trains Are Gone
Plain To See Plainsman
Thinkin' On A Woman
Saskatchewan In 1881
Thirteen Silver Dollars
Sleeping On The Blacktop
Motorcycle
The Devil Wears A Suit And Tie
Fraulein
Frauline
You Look To Yours
Johnny Boy's Bones
