Georg Caspar Schürmann. Died 25 February 1751
Georg Caspar Schürmann
1672
Georg Caspar Schürmann Biography (Wikipedia)
Georg Caspar Schürmann (1672 (or early 1673) in Idensen bei Neustadt am Rübenberge – 25 February 1751 in Wolfenbüttel) was a German Baroque composer. His name also appears as Schurmann and in Hochdeutsch as Scheuermann.
Ludovicus Pius (Overture)
