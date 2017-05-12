Stephen Goss (born March 15, 1992) best known as Cousin Stizz is an American rapper and songwriter from Boston, Massachusetts.

He grew up in the Dorchester neighborhood of Boston, Massachusetts. A childhood friend gave him the nickname "Cousin Stizz" when he was 12. After a close friend was shot to death, he began to behave recklessly. His parents gave him a choice of military school or a high school in the suburbs; he chose the latter, attending Reading Memorial High School in Reading, MA.

In his late teens, he began freestyling with friends in a local cypher series and released music as part of the group Pilot Nation later that year. A boost to his drive to turn rapping into a full-time career came in 2013 with the early success of friend and fellow Boston rapper Michael Christmas. In 2014 after months of recording, Stizz released his first official single as a solo artist, "Shoutout."

His debut mixtape as a solo artist, Suffolk County, released 1 June 2015, received over 12 million listens on Soundcloud. Wide notice also came with the release on the internet of a video of Drake playing Stizz's single "Shoutout" at the star's birthday party. His next mixtape, MONDA, released in the summer of 2016, was named one of DigBoston's Best Local Albums of 2016.