FierceDancepop trio, Sabrina Weathers, Aisha Peters & Chantal Alleyne. Formed 1998. Disbanded 2000
Fierce
1998
Fierce Biography (Wikipedia)
Fierce was a British three-piece, all girl R&B group. They were signed to Colin Lester and Ian McAndrew's Wildstar Records, and scored four hit singles on the UK Singles Chart in 1999 and 2000. The biggest of the hits, "Sweet Love 2K", was a cover of the Anita Baker song "Sweet Love".
Fierce Tracks
So Long
Fierce
So Long
So Long
Last played on
Climate (Cause 4 Concern Remix)
Matrix & Fierce
Climate (Cause 4 Concern Remix)
Climate (Cause 4 Concern Remix)
Performer
Last played on
So Long (Bump And Flex Edit)
Fierce
So Long (Bump And Flex Edit)
So Long (Bump And Flex Edit)
Last played on
