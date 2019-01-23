FunkadelicFormed 1968. Disbanded 1981
Funkadelic
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqtf4.jpg
1968
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/cf042013-3edd-46c4-9b0e-a62faac98d0b
Funkadelic Biography (Wikipedia)
Funkadelic is an American band that was most prominent during the 1970s. The band and its sister act Parliament, both led by George Clinton, pioneered the funk music culture of that decade. Relative to its sister act, Funkadelic pursued a heavier, psychedelic rock-oriented sound.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Funkadelic Tracks
Sort by
One Nation Under A Groove
Funkadelic
One Nation Under A Groove
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05k1hhf.jpglink
One Nation Under A Groove
Last played on
One Nation Under A Groove (Part 1)
Funkadelic
One Nation Under A Groove (Part 1)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtf4.jpglink
One Nation Under A Groove (Part 1)
Last played on
One Nation
Funkadelic
One Nation
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtf4.jpglink
One Nation
Last played on
Can You Get To That
Funkadelic
Can You Get To That
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtf4.jpglink
Can You Get To That
Last played on
(Not Just) Knee Deep (Part 1)
Funkadelic
(Not Just) Knee Deep (Part 1)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtf4.jpglink
(Not Just) Knee Deep (Part 1)
Last played on
Standing On The Verge Of Getting It On
Funkadelic
Standing On The Verge Of Getting It On
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtf4.jpglink
Standing On The Verge Of Getting It On
Last played on
Funky Dollar Bill
Funkadelic
Funky Dollar Bill
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtf4.jpglink
Funky Dollar Bill
Last played on
Who Says A Funk Band Can't Play Rock?
Funkadelic
Who Says A Funk Band Can't Play Rock?
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtf4.jpglink
Who Says A Funk Band Can't Play Rock?
Last played on
Free Your Mind And Your Ass Will Follow
Funkadelic
Free Your Mind And Your Ass Will Follow
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05k1kmt.jpglink
Hit It and Quit It
Funkadelic
Hit It and Quit It
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtf4.jpglink
Cosmic Slop (Moodymann Edit)
Funkadelic
Cosmic Slop (Moodymann Edit)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtf4.jpglink
Freak Of The Week
Funkadelic
Freak Of The Week
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtf4.jpglink
Freak Of The Week
Last played on
You'll Like It Too
Funkadelic
You'll Like It Too
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtf4.jpglink
You'll Like It Too
Last played on
Maggot Brain
Funkadelic
Maggot Brain
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtf4.jpglink
Maggot Brain
Last played on
Knee Deep
Funkadelic
Knee Deep
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtf4.jpglink
Knee Deep
Last played on
Fish, Chips and Sweat
Funkadelic
Fish, Chips and Sweat
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtf4.jpglink
Fish, Chips and Sweat
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Glastonbury: 2015
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e84mxj/acts/afzv9r
Worthy Farm, Pilton
2015-06-27T16:03:41
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p02vrz5f.jpg
27
Jun
2015
Glastonbury: 2015
Worthy Farm, Pilton
Funkadelic Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
"When its about to break, it sounds the best." Michael Kiwanuka celebrates Sly and the Family Stone
-
Funk Family Tree: Sly & The Family Stone - Mable John
-
Funk Family Tree: Labi Siffre - Sly And The Family Stone
-
Trunk of Funk: BBC’s My Generation 1980’s
-
George Clinton's Perfect Evening
-
Trunk Of Funk: Hurt 'n' Pain
-
The Funk Family Tree: Maceo Parker
Back to artist