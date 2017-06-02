Red Sun RisingAmerican Rock Band. Formed 2007
Red Sun Rising
2007
Red Sun Rising Biography (Wikipedia)
Red Sun Rising is an American rock band from Akron, Ohio. The band has released two studio albums through the Razor & Tie record label; their first, Polyester Zeal, in 2015, and their second, Thread, on March 30, 2018.
Red Sun Rising Tracks
The Otherside
Red Sun Rising
The Otherside
The Otherside
Last played on
Emotionless
Red Sun Rising
Emotionless
Emotionless
Last played on
