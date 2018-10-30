FigureUS dubstep
Figure
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p05tdktj.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/cf017885-abc6-4a08-9b65-9ff6fc9cd0ec
Figure Biography (Wikipedia)
Josh Gard, better known by his stage name Figure, is an American electronic music producer and DJ.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Figure Tracks
Sort by
It's Alive (feat. D-Styles)
Figure
It's Alive (feat. D-Styles)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05tdktj.jpglink
It's Alive (feat. D-Styles)
Last played on
Vampires
Figure
Vampires
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05tdktj.jpglink
Vampires
Last played on
The Brown Note
Figure
The Brown Note
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Brown Note
Performer
Last played on
Super Sonic Brain Waves (VIP)
Figure
Super Sonic Brain Waves (VIP)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05tdktj.jpglink
Super Sonic Brain Waves (VIP)
Last played on
What Do You Need
Figure
What Do You Need
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05tdktj.jpglink
What Do You Need
Last played on
Dominate
Figure
Dominate
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05tdktj.jpglink
Dominate
Last played on
Must Destroy
Figure
Must Destroy
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05tdktj.jpglink
Must Destroy
Last played on
I'll Show You Bass
Figure
I'll Show You Bass
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05tdktj.jpglink
I'll Show You Bass
Last played on
Figure Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist