Wallace Collection were a Belgian pop rock group active in the late 1960s and early 1970s.

Wallace Collection was formed from the ashes of a group called Sylvester's Team, three of which began playing under the name 16th Century along with bassist Christian Jannsens and two members of the Belgian National Philharmonic Orchestra, Raymond Vincent and Jacques Namotte.

Wallace Collection was based in Britain, naming itself after the famous museum adjacent to the headquarters of its record label, EMI. Its debut studio album, Laughing Cavalier, was recorded at Abbey Road Studios and was released in 1969. The single "Daydream" became a hit in 21 countries, including going #1 in Belgium. In the wake of its success, the group toured Europe, the United States, Mexico, and South America. It also composed the soundtrack to a French film, La Maison, in 1970. Later singles, such as "Love" and "Serenade", were hits in Belgium and some other countries but did not reach the level of "Daydream", and the group split up in 1971. In 2005 the group re-formed with an altered lineup.