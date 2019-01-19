Wax Motif
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p05v5cn9.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/cef964b5-6f27-4a79-ac78-26b9e05c44c8
Wax Motif Biography (Wikipedia)
Danny Chien (born 20 November), better known by his stage name Wax Motif, is an Australian DJ and producer based in Los Angeles, United States.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Wax Motif Tracks
Bunda
Bunda (Radio Edit)
Wassup
Make It Rain
I Can't Hold On (feat. Anna Lunoe)
Buns (feat. Earlly Mac)
Fly Kicks (Wax Motif Remix)
I Can't Hold On (Extended Edit)
Wassup?
I Can't Hold On
Buns (Aylen Remix)
Catching Plays (feat. Pusha T & Starrah)
Tokyo
Crazy
Used 2 Be (Phlegmatic Dogs remix)
Krush Groove
Fly
Catching Plays (feat. Pusha T)
Used 2 Be (feat. Jevon Doe)
Used 2 Be
Lazer Beams
Get it All (Chace Remix)
Go Deep (Astronomar Remix) (AWE Bootleg)
Catching Plays (Will Clarke's Cuddle Club Remix) (feat. Pusha T & Starrah)
Bust 'em Up (feat. Savage Skulls, Wax Motif & Neoteric)
All Night Man
We Go Deep (TorroTorro Remix/Killagraham Edit)
Beatdown (Ac Slater Remix) (feat. Vanilla Ace)
Go Deep (Torro Torro Remix)
