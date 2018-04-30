Rose LaurensBorn 4 March 1953. Died 30 April 2018
Rose Laurens, previously billed as Rose Merryl (born Rose Podwojny; 4 March 1953 – 29 April 2018), was a French singer-songwriter, known for her 1982 single "Africa", a number three hit in some European countries. She was also the singer for the original version of "J'avais rêvé d'une autre vie" from the French concept album of Les Misérables, a song later adapted into English as "I Dreamed a Dream". In 1986 her single "American Love" it is a quite sucessful in some european countries.
