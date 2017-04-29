Trencher
Trencher, formed in 2001, is a London-based band. They have toured extensively with bands such as The Locust[citation needed], Some Girls and Daughters amongst others.[citation needed] They were one of the last bands to record a Peel Session in 2004. They are currently signed to Southern Records and released their first full album Lips in 2006.
