Masta AceThe person, US rapper. Born 4 December 1966
Masta Ace
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1966-12-04
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/ceef10f5-324d-4a04-8db7-1a4181e19ab3
Masta Ace Biography (Wikipedia)
Duval Clear (born December 4, 1966), known better by his stage name Masta Ace, is an American rapper and record producer from Brownsville, Brooklyn. He appeared on the classic 1988 Juice Crew posse cut "The Symphony". He is noted for his distinct voice and rapping proficiency, and has influenced several MCs. In 2000, he was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, but he revealed it to the public in 2013.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Masta Ace Tracks
Sort by
Kings
Masta Ace
Kings
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03dj0x7.jpglink
Kings
Last played on
The Symphony
Marley Marl
The Symphony
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br30v.jpglink
The Symphony
Last played on
((((((Antennas)))))) (feat. Masta Ace)
MC Paul Barman
((((((Antennas)))))) (feat. Masta Ace)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
((((((Antennas)))))) (feat. Masta Ace)
Last played on
Me and the Biz
Masta Ace
Me and the Biz
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Me and the Biz
Last played on
I Got Ta
Masta Ace
I Got Ta
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Got Ta
Last played on
Born To Roll Out Mix (feat. Masta Ace)
Noah D
Born To Roll Out Mix (feat. Masta Ace)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Born To Roll Out Mix (feat. Masta Ace)
Last played on
Beautiful
Masta Ace
Beautiful
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Beautiful
Last played on
Dangerous 3 (feat. Masta Ace & Brother Ali)
R.A. the Rugged Man
Dangerous 3 (feat. Masta Ace & Brother Ali)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dangerous 3 (feat. Masta Ace & Brother Ali)
Last played on
Acknowledge
Masta Ace
Acknowledge
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Acknowledge
Last played on
Letter To The Better (Original 12inch Version)
Masta Ace
Letter To The Better (Original 12inch Version)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Letter To The Better (Original 12inch Version)
Last played on
BKLYN Masala
Masta Ace
BKLYN Masala
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
BKLYN Masala
Last played on
Sittin' On Chrome
Masta Ace
Sittin' On Chrome
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bv4v9.jpglink
Sittin' On Chrome
Last played on
Music Man
Masta Ace
Music Man
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Music Man
Last played on
Dear Diary
Masta Ace
Dear Diary
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dear Diary
Last played on
Born To Roll (Instrumental)
Masta Ace
Born To Roll (Instrumental)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Born To Roll (Instrumental)
Last played on
Masta Ace Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist