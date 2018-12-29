Duval Clear (born December 4, 1966), known better by his stage name Masta Ace, is an American rapper and record producer from Brownsville, Brooklyn. He appeared on the classic 1988 Juice Crew posse cut "The Symphony". He is noted for his distinct voice and rapping proficiency, and has influenced several MCs. In 2000, he was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, but he revealed it to the public in 2013.