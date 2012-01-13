Filo & Peri
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/ceedd0d2-a1eb-4478-837f-ba434002e2d1
Filo & Peri Biography (Wikipedia)
Filo & Peri are American DJs and EDM producers Domenick Filopei and Bo Pericic.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Filo & Peri Tracks
Sort by
Subzero
Filo & Peri
Subzero
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Subzero
Last played on
Anthem (2007)
Filo & Peri
Anthem (2007)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Anthem (2007)
Last played on
This Night Ft Audrey Gallagher (Alex M.O.R.P.H. Remix)
Filo & Peri
This Night Ft Audrey Gallagher (Alex M.O.R.P.H. Remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Anthem
Filo & Peri
The Anthem
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Anthem
Last played on
Drops Of Jupiter
Filo & Peri
Drops Of Jupiter
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Drops Of Jupiter
Last played on
Anthem (John O'Callaghan Remix) (2007)
Filo & Peri
Anthem (John O'Callaghan Remix) (2007)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Filo & Peri Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist