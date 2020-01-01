The BothAimee Mann and Ted Leo. Formed 2013
The Both
2013
The Both is an American musical duo consisting of Aimee Mann and Ted Leo, both of whom had longstanding musical careers before beginning a collaboration in 2013. Their first album, self-titled The Both, was released in April 2014.
