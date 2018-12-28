The Alarm
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p06k98mg.jpg
1981
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/cee3e39e-fb10-414d-9f11-b50fa7d6fb7a
The Alarm Biography (Wikipedia)
The Alarm are a Welsh alternative rock/new wave band that formed in Rhyl, Wales, in 1981. Initially formed as a punk band, The Toilets, in 1977, under lead vocalist Mike Peters, the band soon embraced rock and included marked influences from Welsh language and culture. By opening for acts such as U2 and Bob Dylan, they became a popular alternative rock band of the 1980s. They retain a loyal following.[citation needed]
The Alarm's highest charting single in Britain was 1983's "Sixty Eight Guns", which reached number 17 in the UK Singles Chart. Their 1984 album, Declaration, which contained "Sixty Eight Guns", peaked at number six in the UK Albums Chart.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
The Alarm Performances & Interviews
- The Alarm - '68 Guns'https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p053nmcq.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p053nmcq.jpg2017-05-22T13:11:32.000ZThe Alarm perform their most famous song '68 Guns' live at their sold out annual fan festival 'The Gathering' in Llandudno.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p053nls8
The Alarm - '68 Guns'
The Alarm Tracks
Sort by
Absolute Reality
The Alarm
Absolute Reality
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06k98mg.jpglink
Absolute Reality
Last played on
68 Guns
The Alarm
68 Guns
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06k98mg.jpglink
68 Guns
Last played on
Rain In The Summertime
The Alarm
Rain In The Summertime
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06k98mg.jpglink
Rain In The Summertime
Last played on
A New South Wales
The Alarm
A New South Wales
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06k98mg.jpglink
A New South Wales
Last played on
Where Were You Hiding When The Storm Broke
The Alarm
Where Were You Hiding When The Storm Broke
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06k98mg.jpglink
Where Were You Hiding When The Storm Broke
Last played on
Sixty Eight Guns
The Alarm
Sixty Eight Guns
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06k98mg.jpglink
Sixty Eight Guns
Last played on
Beautiful
The Alarm
Beautiful
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06k98mg.jpglink
Beautiful
Last played on
Howling Wind
The Alarm
Howling Wind
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06k98mg.jpglink
Howling Wind
Last played on
Deeside
The Alarm
Deeside
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06k98mg.jpglink
Deeside
Last played on
The Stand
The Alarm
The Stand
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06k98mg.jpglink
The Stand
Last played on
Blaze Of Glory
The Alarm
Blaze Of Glory
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06k98mg.jpglink
Blaze Of Glory
Last played on
Latest The Alarm News
The Alarm Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
Simple Minds
-
Simple Minds Jim Kerr: Why we played Manchester day after attack
-
Simple Minds: "We resisted going acoustic for years and years!"
-
Ask Simple Minds: In Conversation
-
Jim Kerr Interview Part 1
-
Jim Kerr Interview Part 2
-
Jim Kerr chats to Ken about working with KT Tunstall
-
Simple Minds on U2 and punk
-
Simple Minds on Somebody Up There Likes You
-
Jim Kerr Meets Katie Puckrik
Back to artist