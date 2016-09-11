Jules Leonard "Buddy" Kaye (January 3, 1918 New York City - November 21, 2002 Rancho Mirage, California) was an American songwriter, musician, producer, author and publisher. His songs were recorded by top performers, including Frank Sinatra, Bob Dylan,Sarah Vaughan, Dinah Washington, Ella Fitzgerald, Perry Como, Elvis Presley, Cliff Richard and Dusty Springfield. He scored number 1 hits on the Billboard charts in 1945 with "Till The End Of Time", recorded by Perry Como, and in 1949 with "'A' You're Adorable (The Alphabet Song)", recorded by Como and the Fontaine Sisters. Among his most recognizable tunes in pop culture is the co-written theme song to the television series I Dream of Jeannie. In 1975, he won a Grammy Award for best children's album for his production of The Little Prince, read by Richard Burton.

Kaye completed the book and lyrics to When Garbo Talks!, his final work, in 2002. The musical had its world premiere at International City Theatre, Long Beach Performing Arts Center, on October 15, 2010.