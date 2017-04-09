Euphonik, whose real name is Themba Mbongeni Nkosi (born 6 December 1983), is a South African DJ, music producer, and radio presenter. He is known mostly for playing House music. In 2013, his song with South African DJ, DJ Fresh and Nyanda, "Cool and Deadly", rose to number one on the 5FM Top 40. Since 2006, he has had a weekly radio show on the South African national radio station 5FM, My House which airs on Sunday evenings. He has been nominated for a number of accolades at the South African Music Awards and the Metro FM Music Awards. In 2014, he won his first award - a Metro FM award for Best Compilation Album for his album, For The Love of House Volume 5. He was nominated at the 2014 South African Music Awards for Remix of the Year for his song "Hallelujah Anyway". In 2015, he received two nominations at The Metro FM Music Awards for Best Compilation Album for his album, For The Love of House Volume 6; as well as for Song of The Year for 'Busa'.