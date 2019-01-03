Elliott PowerSinger / Songwriter
Elliott Power
Elliott Omar Power-Taiwo, simply known as Elliott Power (often stylised as ELLIOTT POWER), is a British recording artist, born and raised in West London. Power released his debut single Sink/Swim in 2013 on Marathon Artists. His debut album Once Smitten was released in 2016 as a Marathon Artists and Mo' Wax collaboration. In 2015 The Elliott Power songs Sword Souls and On The Windrush were remixed by UNKLE and featured on Global Underground #GU41: James Lavelle Presents UNKLE Sounds - Naples compilation.
Ar.Mour
UNKLE
Arm's Length (feat. Elliott Power, Mink & Callum Finn)
UNKLE
Cowboys Or Indians (Radio Edit) (feat. Elliott Power, Mink & Ysée)
UNKLE
Cowboys Or Indians (feat. Elliott Power, Mïnk & Ysée)
UNKLE
Sword Souls (Z Dot & Krunchie Remix)
Elliott Power
Sword Souls
Elliott Power
Murmur
Elliott Power
Sink/Swim
Elliott Power
