Elliott Omar Power-Taiwo, simply known as Elliott Power (often stylised as ELLIOTT POWER), is a British recording artist, born and raised in West London. Power released his debut single Sink/Swim in 2013 on Marathon Artists. His debut album Once Smitten was released in 2016 as a Marathon Artists and Mo' Wax collaboration. In 2015 The Elliott Power songs Sword Souls and On The Windrush were remixed by UNKLE and featured on Global Underground #GU41: James Lavelle Presents UNKLE Sounds - Naples compilation.