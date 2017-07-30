Ann RichardsVocals. Born 1 October 1935. Died 1 April 1982
Ann Richards
1935-10-01
Ann Richards Biography (Wikipedia)
Ann Richards (Née Margaret Ann Borden, October 1, 1935 – April 1, 1982) was an American jazz singer and the second wife of popular music and jazz artist Stan Kenton.
Ann Richards Tracks
When The Sun Comes Out
Ann Richards
When The Sun Comes Out
When The Sun Comes Out
Last played on
My Kinda Love
Ann Richards
My Kinda Love
My Kinda Love
Last played on
Deep Night
Ann Richards
Deep Night
Deep Night
Last played on
I'm Shooting High
Ann Richards
I'm Shooting High
I'm Shooting High
Last played on
An Occasional Man
Ann Richards
An Occasional Man
An Occasional Man
Last played on
