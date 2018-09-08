Dif JuzFormed 1980
Dif Juz
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1980
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/cedc54a0-9fe1-43aa-8ace-a294795cebe4
Dif Juz Biography (Wikipedia)
Dif Juz were an English instrumental post-punk band, formed in London in 1980 and remaining active until 1986. The band comprised Dave Curtis (guitar), Alan Curtis (guitar), Gary Bromley (bass guitar) and Richard Thomas (percussion and saxophone).
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Dif Juz Tracks
Sort by
Heset
Dif Juz
Heset
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Heset
Last played on
Dif Juz Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist