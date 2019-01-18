Cheryl StuderBorn 24 October 1955
Cheryl Studer
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical1.jpg
1955-10-24
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/cedc341e-0def-4e5b-988e-f58df78d872a
Cheryl Studer Biography (Wikipedia)
Cheryl Studer (born October 24, 1955) is an American dramatic soprano who has sung at many of the world's foremost opera houses. Studer has performed more than eighty roles ranging from the dramatic repertoire to roles more commonly associated with lyric sopranos and coloratura sopranos, and, in her late stage, mezzo-sopranos. She is particularly known for her interpretations of the works of Richard Strauss and Richard Wagner.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Cheryl Studer Tracks
Sort by
The monk and his cat (Hermit Songs)
Samuel Barber
The monk and his cat (Hermit Songs)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqx0g.jpglink
The monk and his cat (Hermit Songs)
Last played on
Träume (Wesendonck Lieder)
Richard Wagner
Träume (Wesendonck Lieder)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06rzkwq.jpglink
Träume (Wesendonck Lieder)
Last played on
Ave Maria (Otello)
Giuseppe Verdi
Ave Maria (Otello)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ljsfx.jpglink
Ave Maria (Otello)
Last played on
Die Zauberflöte: Der Hölle Rache kocht in meinem Herzen
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Die Zauberflöte: Der Hölle Rache kocht in meinem Herzen
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024q7mb.jpglink
Die Zauberflöte: Der Hölle Rache kocht in meinem Herzen
Last played on
Salome: Scene 4 (extract)
Richard Strauss
Salome: Scene 4 (extract)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgg6.jpglink
Salome: Scene 4 (extract)
Last played on
R. Strauss: Salome, Op.54 / Scene 4 - Ah! Ich Habe Deinen Mund Gekusst Jochanaan
Orchester der Deutschen Oper Berlin
R. Strauss: Salome, Op.54 / Scene 4 - Ah! Ich Habe Deinen Mund Gekusst Jochanaan
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
R. Strauss: Salome, Op.54 / Scene 4 - Ah! Ich Habe Deinen Mund Gekusst Jochanaan
Last played on
Die Meistersinger von Nurnberg, Act 3: 'Die 'selige Morgentraum-Deutweise'
Richard Wagner
Die Meistersinger von Nurnberg, Act 3: 'Die 'selige Morgentraum-Deutweise'
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06rzkwq.jpglink
Die Meistersinger von Nurnberg, Act 3: 'Die 'selige Morgentraum-Deutweise'
Last played on
Violin Sonata
Ruth Crawford Seeger
Violin Sonata
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04qgyrg.jpglink
Violin Sonata
Last played on
Repentir
Charles‐François Gounod
Repentir
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxgl.jpglink
Repentir
Last played on
Fantasia for piano, chorus and orchestra in C minor, Op. 80
Ludwig van Beethoven
Fantasia for piano, chorus and orchestra in C minor, Op. 80
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065ztr1.jpglink
Fantasia for piano, chorus and orchestra in C minor, Op. 80
Choir
Last played on
Mein lieber Schwan (Lohengrin)
Richard Wagner
Mein lieber Schwan (Lohengrin)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06rzkwq.jpglink
Mein lieber Schwan (Lohengrin)
Last played on
Ainsi que la brise légère (Faust)
Charles‐François Gounod
Ainsi que la brise légère (Faust)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxgl.jpglink
Ainsi que la brise légère (Faust)
Choir
Orchestra
Last played on
Susanna - Ain't it a pretty night?
Carlisle Floyd
Susanna - Ain't it a pretty night?
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02ghmbz.jpglink
Susanna - Ain't it a pretty night?
Last played on
O sdegni, tacete! / Arrigo! Ah, parli a un core from Les Vepres siciliennes
Giuseppe Verdi
O sdegni, tacete! / Arrigo! Ah, parli a un core from Les Vepres siciliennes
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ljsfx.jpglink
O sdegni, tacete! / Arrigo! Ah, parli a un core from Les Vepres siciliennes
Performer
Last played on
Fierrabras - opera in 3 acts D.796
Franz Schubert
Fierrabras - opera in 3 acts D.796
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0651rr4.jpglink
Fierrabras - opera in 3 acts D.796
Last played on
Freudvoll und leidvoll (Egmont)
Ludwig van Beethoven
Freudvoll und leidvoll (Egmont)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065ztr1.jpglink
Freudvoll und leidvoll (Egmont)
Last played on
The Queen of the Night aria from Mozarts Magic Flute
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
The Queen of the Night aria from Mozarts Magic Flute
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024q7mb.jpglink
The Queen of the Night aria from Mozarts Magic Flute
Last played on
Addio del Passato from La Traviata
Giuseppe Verdi
Addio del Passato from La Traviata
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ljsfx.jpglink
Addio del Passato from La Traviata
Last played on
Fantasia In C Minor Op.80 For Piano, Chorus And Orchestra - 2nd movement
Evgeny Kissin
Fantasia In C Minor Op.80 For Piano, Chorus And Orchestra - 2nd movement
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgq2.jpglink
Fantasia In C Minor Op.80 For Piano, Chorus And Orchestra - 2nd movement
Choir
Last played on
Otello [Extract: end Act 1]
Bastille Opera Orchestra, Myung-Whun Chung, Plácido Domingo, Giuseppe Verdi, Philippe Duminy, Сергей Петрович Лейферкус & Cheryl Studer
Otello [Extract: end Act 1]
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Otello [Extract: end Act 1]
Performer
Last played on
Queen Of The Night
Cheryl Studer
Queen Of The Night
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Past BBC Events
Proms 1991: Prom 46
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/en4xj5
Royal Albert Hall
1991-08-26T14:31:07
26
Aug
1991
Proms 1991: Prom 46
Royal Albert Hall
Cheryl Studer Links
Back to artist