Jonathan David Samuel Jones (October 7, 1911 – September 3, 1985) was an American jazz drummer. A band leader and pioneer in jazz percussion, Jones anchored the Count Basie Orchestra rhythm section from 1934 to 1948. He was sometimes known as Papa Jo Jones to distinguish him from younger drummer Philly Joe Jones.
Take the "A" Train
Jazz Philharmonic All Stars & Jo Jones
Take the "A" Train
Take the "A" Train
Take the "A" Train
Performer
Last played on
Plus je t'embrasse
Ben Ryan
Plus je t'embrasse
Plus je t'embrasse
Plus je t'embrasse
Last played on
Wabash Blues
Harry “Sweets” Edison
Wabash Blues
Wabash Blues
Wabash Blues
Last played on
Stompy Jones
Duke Ellington
Stompy Jones
Stompy Jones
Stompy Jones
Last played on
I Never Knew
Lester Young
I Never Knew
I Never Knew
I Never Knew
Last played on
Basin Street Blues
Duke Ellington
Basin Street Blues
Basin Street Blues
Basin Street Blues
Last played on
Easy Living
Billie Holiday
Easy Living
Easy Living
Easy Living
Last played on
Wrap Your Troubles In Dreams
Charles Mingus
Wrap Your Troubles In Dreams
Wrap Your Troubles In Dreams
Wrap Your Troubles In Dreams
Last played on
Blues In My Condition
Cootie Williams
Blues In My Condition
Blues In My Condition
Blues In My Condition
Last played on
Boogie Woogie
Count Basie, CARL SMITH, Lester Young, Count Basie, Jimmy Rushing & Jo Jones
Boogie Woogie
Boogie Woogie
Boogie Woogie
Last played on
Why Was I Born?
Billie Holiday
Why Was I Born?
Why Was I Born?
Why Was I Born?
Last played on
Me Myself And I
Buck Clayton
Me Myself And I
Me Myself And I
Me Myself And I
Last played on
Lady Be Good
Leon "Chu" Berry
Lady Be Good
Lady Be Good
Lady Be Good
Last played on
Little Susie
Jo Jones
Little Susie
Little Susie
Little Susie
Last played on
Rosetta
The Sound Of Jazz, Henry “Red” Allen, Rex Stewart, Pee Wee Russell, Coleman Hawkins, Vic Dickenson, Nat Pierce, Danny Barker, Milt Hinton, Jo Jones & The Sound Of Jazz
Rosetta
Rosetta
Rosetta
Composer
Last played on
Shine On Harvest Moon
Count Basie
Shine On Harvest Moon
Shine On Harvest Moon
Shine On Harvest Moon
Last played on
Gigantic Blues
Lester Young
Gigantic Blues
Gigantic Blues
Gigantic Blues
Last played on
In My Home Over Here
Mahalia Jackson
In My Home Over Here
In My Home Over Here
In My Home Over Here
Last played on
Lester’s Dream
Benny Goodman, Buck Clayton, Freddie Green, Jo Jones, Count Basie, Walter Page, Lester Young & Charlie Christian
Lester’s Dream
Lester's Dream
Lester's Dream
Composer
Last played on
Old Fashioned Love
Ruby Braff
Old Fashioned Love
Old Fashioned Love
Old Fashioned Love
Last played on
A Sailboat In The Moonlight
Buck Clayton
A Sailboat In The Moonlight
A Sailboat In The Moonlight
A Sailboat In The Moonlight
Composer
Last played on
Me Myself And I
Billie Holiday & Billie Holiday
Me Myself And I
Me Myself And I
Me Myself And I
Performer
Last played on
I Found a New Baby
Count Basie, Charlie Christian, Jack Palmer, Benny Goodman, Cootie Williams, Spencer Williams, Georgie Auld, Artie Bernstein & Jo Jones
I Found a New Baby
I Found a New Baby
I Found a New Baby
Composer
Last played on
Weary Blues
Duke Ellington
Weary Blues
Weary Blues
Weary Blues
Last played on
I Guess I'll Have To Change My Plan
Gene Ramey
I Guess I'll Have To Change My Plan
I Guess I'll Have To Change My Plan
I Guess I'll Have To Change My Plan
Last played on
Way Back Blues
Count Basie, Count Basie, Freddie Green, Jo Jones & Walter Page
Way Back Blues
Way Back Blues
Way Back Blues
Composer
Last played on
Monitor Blues
Sonny Stitt
Monitor Blues
Monitor Blues
Monitor Blues
Last played on
St. Louis Blues
Duke Ellington
St. Louis Blues
St. Louis Blues
St. Louis Blues
Last played on
Way Down Yonder In New Orleans
Kansas City Six
Way Down Yonder In New Orleans
Way Down Yonder In New Orleans
Way Down Yonder In New Orleans
Last played on
Weary Blues
New Orleans Feetwarmers, Tommy Ladnier, New Orleans Feetwarmers, Sidney Bechet, James P. Johnson, Freddie Green, Walter Page & Jo Jones
Weary Blues
Weary Blues
Weary Blues
Performer
Last played on
They Say It's Spring
Ray Brown, Herb Ellis, Blossom Dearie, Blossom Dearie & Jo Jones
They Say It's Spring
They Say It's Spring
They Say It's Spring
Performer
Last played on
Wrap Your Troubles In Dreams
Charles Mingus
Wrap Your Troubles In Dreams
Wrap Your Troubles In Dreams
Wrap Your Troubles In Dreams
Last played on
Embraceable You
Jo Jones
Embraceable You
Embraceable You
Embraceable You
Last played on
Little Susie
Jo Jones
Little Susie
Little Susie
Little Susie
Last played on
Sonny Greer
Jo Jones
Sonny Greer
Sonny Greer
Sonny Greer
Last played on
Georgia Mae
Jo Jones
Georgia Mae
Georgia Mae
Georgia Mae
Last played on
Sweet Georgia Brown
Jo Jones
Sweet Georgia Brown
Sweet Georgia Brown
Sweet Georgia Brown
Last played on
