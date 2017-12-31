Svend AsmussenBorn 28 February 1916. Died 7 February 2017
Svend Asmussen
1916-02-28
Svend Asmussen Biography (Wikipedia)
Svend Asmussen (28 February 1916 – 7 February 2017) was a jazz violinist from Denmark, known as "The Fiddling Viking". A Swing style virtuoso, he played and recorded with many of the greats of Jazz, including Duke Ellington, Benny Goodman and Stephane Grappelli. He played publicly until 2010 when he had a blood clot, his career having spanned eight decades. At the age of 100, he died on 7 February 2017.
Svend Asmussen Tracks
There Will Never Be Another You
Svend Asmussen
There Will Never Be Another You
Cottontail
Duke Ellington
Cottontail
Cottontail
Last played on
Japanese Sandman
Svend Asmussen
Japanese Sandman
Japanese Sandman
Last played on
Wrapping It Up
Svend Asmussen
Wrapping It Up
Wrapping It Up
Last played on
Side By Side
Alice Babs
Side By Side
Side By Side
Last played on
It Don't Mean a Thing
Violin Summit, Jean-Luc Ponty, Stuff Smith, Stéphane Grappelli & Svend Asmussen
It Don't Mean a Thing
It Don't Mean a Thing
Performer
Last played on
After You've Gone
Svend Asmussen
After You've Gone
After You've Gone
Last played on
