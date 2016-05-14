Michał SzpakBorn 26 November 1990
Michał Szpak
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p03nxw0d.jpg
1990-11-26
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/ced5c9d5-1616-41c5-8641-92e993443b98
Michał Szpak Biography (Wikipedia)
Michał Szpak (born 26 November 1990) is a Polish singer who found fame on the first series of the Polish X Factor in 2011. On 12 May 2016, Szpak represented Poland at the Eurovision Song Contest 2016 in Stockholm, Sweden with the song "Color of Your Life".
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Michał Szpak Performances & Interviews
Michał Szpak Tracks
Sort by
Color Of Your Life (Poland)
Michał Szpak
Color Of Your Life (Poland)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03nxw0d.jpglink
Color Of Your Life
Michał Szpak
Color Of Your Life
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03nxw0d.jpglink
Color Of Your Life
Last played on
Back to artist