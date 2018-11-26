MDR SinfonieorchesterFormed 6 January 1923
MDR Sinfonieorchester
1923-01-06
MDR Sinfonieorchester Biography (Wikipedia)
The MDR Leipzig Radio Symphony Orchestra (in German simply the MDR Sinfonieorchester) is a German radio orchestra based in Leipzig. It is the radio orchestra of Mitteldeutscher Rundfunk, the public broadcaster for the German states of Thuringia, Saxony and Saxony-Anhalt. It is one of the oldest Radio orchestras in the world and the oldest in Germany. It was founded in Leipzig, Germany in 1923 (9 months earlier than the Berlin Radio Symphony Orchestra). Apart from a short interruption during World War II, it has been the main orchestra of the Central German Broadcasting Company (MDR) since 1924. The orchestra performs concerts in Leipzig at the Gewandhaus.
MDR Sinfonieorchester Tracks
Duet for two violins and string orchestra
Steve Reich
Ein deutsches Requiem: Wie lieblich; Ihr habt nun Traurigkeit
Johannes Brahms
Choir
Festina lente
Arvo Pärt
2 Romanian Rhapsodies, Op. 11: No. 1 in A Major
George Enescu
Eine Kleine Nachtmusik
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
You Are (Variations): IV. Ehmor m'aht, v'ahsay harbay (Say little and do much)
Steve Reich
Choir
Credo
Arvo Pärt
Performer
Christopher Columbus - Overture
Richard Wagner
The Four Sections - iv. Full Orchestra
Steve Reich
Symphony in C Major (4th mvt)
Richard Wagner
Swan Lake - Suite
Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
Passacaglia
Arvo Pärt
Round Dance of the Maidens; Dance of the Tumblers (The Snow Maiden)
Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
Choir
Washingtons Birthday from Holiday Symphony
MDR Sinfonieorchester
Violin Concerto in E minor Op.64: 3rd movement; Allegro molto vivace
Felix Mendelssohn
A Hologram for the King (2016) - Mr Clay
Johnny Klimek
Credo
Arvo Pärt
Performer
Moses und Aron - Act 2, scene 3: The Golden Calf and the Alter, introduction
Arnold Schoenberg
Cantus Arcticus: Melancholy
Einojuhani Rautavaara
Cantus Arcticus
Einojuhani Rautavaara
Yunus Emre
Trad.
Concerto for violin and orchestra
Chad Hoopes
Sugracoated
MDR Sinfonieorchester
Wie lieblich sind deine Wohnungen (A German Requiem)
Johannes Brahms
Past BBC Events
Proms 2003: Prom 39
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2003: Prom 39
Royal Albert Hall
