George James Catlett (May 13, 1933 – November 12, 2014), known professionally as Buddy Catlett, was an American jazz multi-instrumentalist, best known for his work as a bassist.

A childhood friend of Quincy Jones, he played with Jones in bands led by Charlie Taylor and Bumps Blackwell, as well as in a National Guard band. In 1959, he was hired by Cal Tjader. He joined Jones's band for a European tour. He worked with Louis Armstrong, Bill Coleman, Curtis Fuller, Freddie Hubbard, Coleman Hawkins, Junior Mance, Chico Hamilton, Johnny Griffin and Eddie Lockjaw Davis.