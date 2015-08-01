Buddy CatlettBorn 13 May 1933. Died 12 November 2014
Buddy Catlett
1933-05-13
Buddy Catlett Biography (Wikipedia)
George James Catlett (May 13, 1933 – November 12, 2014), known professionally as Buddy Catlett, was an American jazz multi-instrumentalist, best known for his work as a bassist.
A childhood friend of Quincy Jones, he played with Jones in bands led by Charlie Taylor and Bumps Blackwell, as well as in a National Guard band. In 1959, he was hired by Cal Tjader. He joined Jones's band for a European tour. He worked with Louis Armstrong, Bill Coleman, Curtis Fuller, Freddie Hubbard, Coleman Hawkins, Junior Mance, Chico Hamilton, Johnny Griffin and Eddie Lockjaw Davis.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Buddy Catlett Tracks
Ole Miss
Louis Armstrong, Trummy Young, Barney Bigard, Billy Kyle, Buddy Catlett & Danny Barcelona
Ole Miss
Ole Miss
Last played on
Looking At The World Through Rose Colored Glasses
Frank Sinatra
Looking At The World Through Rose Colored Glasses
Looking At The World Through Rose Colored Glasses
Last played on
Dream a little dream of me
Ella Fitzgerald
Dream a little dream of me
Dream a little dream of me
Last played on
