CodeineFormed 1989. Disbanded 1994
Codeine
1989
Codeine Biography (Wikipedia)
Codeine was an American indie rock band formed in 1989 in New York City and later based in Chicago. They released two full-length albums—Frigid Stars LP in 1990 and The White Birch in 1994. The band broke up in 1994 shortly after the release of The White Birch, but reunited to play a handful of shows in 2012.
Due to the band's slow and depressing musical style, they are credited as a pioneering act of what is known as "slowcore" or "sadcore".
Codeine Tracks
Sure looks That Way (Radio 1 Session, 27 Apr 1994)
Codeine
Median (Radio 1 Session, 27 Apr 1994)
Codeine
Last played on
Loss Leader (Radio 1 Session, 27 Apr 1994)
Codeine
Broken-Hearted Wine (Radio 1 Session, 22 Dec 1992)
Codeine
Smoking Room (Radio 1 Session, 22 Dec 1992)
Codeine
Last played on
Tom (Radio 1 Session, 22 Dec 1992)
Codeine
Last played on
J.R. (Radio 1 Session, 22 Dec 1992)
Codeine
Last played on
Codeine Links
