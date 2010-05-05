Pandit Gopal Krishan was an exponent of vichitra veena, an ancient Indian musical instrument. He is arguably the best Vichitra Veena player of all times.

He was given initial music lessons by his father, Pandit Nand Kishore, who was himself a noted surbahar player and vocalist. After his father's death, he continued his training in music under the guidance of Pt Khubchand Bramchari of the Gwalior school of music. Later, when he was already an accomplished artist at All India Radio, he came in contact with famous sitar maestro, Pandit Ravi Shankar, and learnt the finer aspects of music. He was a versatile musician. His musical expertise was not restricted to the vichitra veena only. He was also a good vocalist. He played several other musical instruments such as tabla, guitar and a folk instrument called iktara. He was adept at playing ragas in pure forms. He was good at dhrupad style aalap, jod and jhala.

His composition were unique as for the Dhamar as well as the other rhythmic patterns.His jhaala playing was a myriad of various patterns of rhythm and mix of strokes of mijraab. This often led to the crescendo which produced a trance like climax before concluding his recital.